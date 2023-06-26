JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla will take a 10-day “wellness” leave for undisclosed reasons, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said on Monday.

His leave is effective immediately, it said in a statement, without providing more details.

Justice Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez will take charge in his absence, Mr. Remulla told reporters in a Viber message.

Mr. Remulla underwent a medical checkup last week and was supposed to return to work on Thursday, but he took the rest of the week off.

He was supposed to deliver a speech at a DoJ event on Monday. Mr. Vasquez read his speech instead and announced his leave there. — John Victor D. Ordoñez