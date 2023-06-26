PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday cited the economic benefits of the country’s remaining forest cover, as he called for multisectoral cooperation in protecting the environment.

“We are able to determine that this can be in exchange for carbon emissions in another place,” he said in a speech, referring to the country’s remaining forest cover.

Mr. Marcos Jr. said people who take care of the forests are doing the right thing and should feel the economic benefits.

Appreciating the economic benefits and having a sense of ownership in preserving the country’s forest cover would ensure sustainable environmental programs, he added. — KATA