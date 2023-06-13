TAGUIG City Mayor Laarni L. Cayetano has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to look into alleged false claims made by Makati Mayor Marlen Abigail Binay-Campos about the two cities’ three-decade territorial dispute over the Fort Bonifacio military reservation and adjacent villages.

In a motion filed on Tuesday, Ms. Cayetano sought a show-cause order to require the Makati mayor to explain why she supposedly claimed in a media interview that Makati City received an order from the High Court on oral arguments for the case.

Ms. Binay did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

“Respondent City of Taguig is committed to defending the integrity and honor of the honorable court and judicial processes and does not believe in these claims,” according to the motion.

Court spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka earlier said he did not have information about the supposed oral arguments on the case.

In April, the tribunal ruled with finality on the case as it upheld Taguig City’s ownership of the 729-hectare Bonifacio Global City Complex and several villages.

It previously ruled in Taguig’s favor in a December 2021 decision.

A trial court in 1994 stopped the Makati City government from exercising jurisdiction over parcels of land that made up Fort Bonifacio, including the so-called Inner Fort that comprises the villages of Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo and Pitogo.

The Philippine Army headquarters, Navy installation, Marines’ headquarters, Consular area, Joint US Military Assistance Group area, Heritage Park, Libingan ng mga Bayani, AFP Officers Village and six villages are in these areas. — John Victor D. Ordoñez