THE UNITED Arab Emirates (UAE) has donated 50 tons of food and other items for families displaced by Mayon Volcano’s unrest, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Monday.

The goods, flown in via a chartered flight commissioned by the UAE, were received by the DILG and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“The President (Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.) is very happy and thankful to the royal family of UAE, President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Interior Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi, and the people of UAE for this donation — the very first international aid that we received for the victims of Mayon volcano unrest,” Interior Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos said.

DSWD Secretary Rex T. Gatchalian committed to the UAE government that distribution of the relief items will be done within 24 hours.

He said repacking will be done in Albay to expedite the release.