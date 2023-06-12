THE COMMISSION on Audit (CoA) found P47.1 million worth of donated medical equipment that were unutilized in several hospitals in Davao Occidental due to lack of manpower and power supply.

In a 2022 audit report made available on May 29 this year, state auditors said “donated medical equipment units amounting to P41.11 million were found idle but serviceable at three district hospitals of the province, resulting in the unproductive management of government resources that deprived the intended beneficiaries of its use, and the province of its economic benefits.”

CoA noted in the same report that the hospitals could not use the medical equipment for several reasons, including a shortage of resident doctors as well as power supply or transformer issues.

“It appears that the said hospitals and their clientele and the constituents within the area did not benefit from these subject medical equipment,” state auditors concluded.

“There was [also] no revenue earned from these equipment units, thereby rendering the assets unproductive,” it added.

The Provincial Health Office, in a response cited in the CoA report, said the province will need sufficient supply of electricity to use its health facilities. It also said that several hospitals could not deliver services because these do not have accreditation from the Department of Health.

The Provincial Health Officer also committed to review necessary documents and transfer some of the donated medical equipment to other health facilities for use.

CoA also found that fund transfers amounting to P158.36 million from national government agencies were unspent by the provincial government, “thereby defeating the purpose for which these funds were granted and depriving the beneficiaries and the public of the benefits they deserve.”

The Provincial Accountant and offices involved said that most of the fund transfers were already utilized or that implementation is ongoing, and that these were yet to be liquidated with the source agencies. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz