RIGHTS groups are worried about the new Defense chief’s opposition to public calls for the resumption of peace talks between the government and Maoist rebels, saying it signals the continuation of the government’s “militaristic” approach to the root causes of the insurgency.

In a statement, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), an umbrella of progressive groups, said Defense Secretary Gilbert C. Teodoro’s remarks against calls for the resumption of peace talks between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, which represents rebels in legal negotiations, is “unfortunate and may signal more of the same militaristic approach to the roots of the armed conflict.”

“The Marcos regime is sorely mistaken if it thinks these issues can be addressed through militaristic means,” Bayan said.

In a Palace briefing on Thursday, Mr. Teodoro said he’s opposed to calls for the government to engage the Philippines’ Maoist rebels — who have the longest-running rebellion in the world — in peace negotiations.

“My personal position is no. That’s been my position on that ever since,” he said in mixed English and Filipino. “And I think that is the position of the security cluster as of this time.”

Mr. Teodoro cited the existence of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, which he said has been promoting the return of rebels to the fold of the law.

He also mentioned the government’s anti-communist task force, which has been slammed for tagging critics as communist rebels or sympathizers.

Mr. Teodoro said Maoists should join electoral politics instead of pushing for their cause via insurgency.

“The issue can be discussed in a proper forum — that’s Congress — and they should join the legitimate political process,” he said, noting that the law that outlawed the Communist Party of the Philippines was already repealed.

“But the indirect and direct support to armed groups, that’s the problem.”

Temario C. Rivera, executive director of the Center for People Empowerment in Governance Inc., said the most politically acceptable and least costly resolution to legitimate armed movements is through negotiated political settlements through peace processes.

“There are deep structural reasons such as poverty, economic and power inequities, human rights abuses, and injustice that push people to take up arms against an oppressive and exploitative order,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

He said it will be wise for the Marcos administration to revive peace talks with armed Maoists because without it, “we will continue to face a costly protracted people’s armed struggle.”

Bayan urged the new Defense leadership to “pick up” from where the peace talks left off in 2017 and “seriously address the roots of the armed conflict.”

“Hubris and arrogance will not solve the insurgency,” it said. “It is time to talk about socio-economic reforms as a way to achieve a just and lasting peace.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza