THE DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers (DMW) has partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to enhance the government’s program for assisting Filipino workers abroad who want to return home for good.

At a livestreamed signing ceremony on Wednesday, Migrant Workers Secretary Maria Susana V. Ople said the two departments will organize financial literacy and upskilling programs for returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to help them draw up an exit plan.

“To our returning OFWs, you do not have to plan alone as we will provide you with all the assistance you need,” she said.

Ms. Ople said the DMW will establish a database of OFWs who have returned to keep track of those who need assistance while the DTI will provide space in trade fairs for products and services by former OFWs.

“We hope to help our countrymen have success in reintegrating themselves into Philippine society,” DTI Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual told the same event “Their remittances have become a great source of stability for our country.”

Family members of returning OFWs would also be qualified for the financial literacy and training programs, which he said may lead to referrals to local companies.

Money sent home by OFWs rose by 3% in March at $2.67 billion from $2.59 billion in the same month in 2022 amid improving economic conditions in host countries, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

“Our OFWs contribute to our economy through their dollar remittances… but they would also need to come home and create sustainable sources of income through entrepreneurship, sound investments, or by landing a better job here at home,” Ms. Ople said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez