THE DEPARTMENT of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has partnered with other government agencies to develop a geodatabase for land use management in Bataan province, which will be used as a model for other local government units (LGUs).

“The inventory of public lands is groundbreaking and will serve as a model of other provinces in terms of natural capital asset accounting system,” Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said in a statement on Wednesday.

DENR’s partners are the Land Registration Authority (LRA), Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), and the Bataan provincial government.

“We do hope to work together with the LRA and DAR and our other partners in order to come to an account of what is available by way to manage our resources for the country and the province,” Ms. Loyzaga said.

The DENR said the projects “seek to simplify knowledge and data-sharing for policy development and decision-making on the frameworks of the local development investment program.” — Sheldeen Joy Talavera