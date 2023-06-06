NO heavy rains are expected directly from tropical depression Chedeng, the third typhoon to enter the Philippines this year, but it could enhance the prevailing southwest monsoon, the state weather agency said on Tuesday.

Chedeng “is forecast to remain far from the Philippine landmass,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

“As such, it is unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall over any portion of the country in the next 3 to 5 days,” it said.

However, PAGASA said several other weather conditions may trigger Chedeng to intensify the southwest monsoon, which could mean heavy rains in parts of the country, especially on the western side.

A weather advisory will be issued “should there be an increasing chance of monsoon heavy rainfall within the next three days.”

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the tropical depression was almost stationary, with the center located 1,150 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon.

Chedeng is seen to intensify in the next four days and may reach typhoon category by Thursday while over the Philippine Sea in the eastern side of northern Luzon. — MSJ