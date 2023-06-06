A LAWMAKER wants an investigation into the inedible rice allegedly given to public school teachers in provinces as part of the government’s one-time rice assistance.

“We have received reports and complaints that the rice given in Nueva Ecija, Mindoro, Bacolod City at Zamboanga del Norte are inedible while the provisions for the rest of the regions have yet to be released,” House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers’ Party-list Rep. France L. Castro said in a statement.

“The distribution of rice allowance was already late yet rotten and inedible rice was given to teachers,” Ms. Castro said, calling the alleged act “insulting.”

“Teachers are greatly dismayed over the low quality of rice they’ve received,” Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Chairperson Vladimer Quetua said in a separate statement.

Under Administrative Order No. 2, signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. in December 2022, all government employees, including public school teachers, will be given a one-time rice allowance worth P25 per kilogram.

The Budget department released in April P1.18 billion for the program.

Ms. Castro said many teachers have yet to receive their rice allowances despite being asked to sign an acknowledgement receipt. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz