A LAWMAKER has filed a bill seeking to revert the opening of classes to the first Monday of June, customarily the start of the rainy season in the Philippines, after this year’s extremely hot summer period posed health risks to students and teachers.

Ilocos Sur Rep. Ronald V. Singson cited in House Bill No. 8508 that the “extreme heat experienced by teachers and students during the dry season” proved “not conducive to learning,” while students are also unable to enjoy the school break during the rainy season.

The proposed measure applies to all basic education schools, including foreign and international schools in the country.

The Education department in April allowed schools to suspend in-person classes if the hot weather was deemed threatening to students’ and teachers’ health.

A surprise fire drill conducted at a high school in Laguna province in March resulted in the hospitalization of 83 students who suffered heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Education group Alliance of Concerned Teachers has supported moving back the summer break to April-May from the current July-August period.

“Should the school calendar be reverted, students, teachers and parents will be spared from the inconvenience and hazards of adverse weather conditions,” Mr. Singson said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz