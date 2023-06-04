DEPARTMENT of Tourism (DoT0 Secretary Maria Esperanza Christina G. Frasco called on local officials of areas around the Clark International Airport to enhance transport and other support services that will help the facility become a more attractive gateway.

She said there is a need to maximize and coordinate all the feeder services surrounding the airport as the tourism sector continues its recovery.

“This is where our local government units are very important and critical, recognizing that beyond Clark Development Corp., of course, is the territorial jurisdiction of our mayors and governors,” Ms. Frasco said during a meeting of the Civil Aeronautics Board-Technical Working Group (CAB-TWG) on June 1.

Ms. Frasco said Clark Airport, located about 88 kilometers north of the capital Manila, is well positioned for boosting domestic and international tourism in northern and central parts of Luzon.

“Whether by air, by land, or by sea, the first and last impression that we give to our tourists and travelers is important. And that is why, our President has directed the enhancement of our gateways on one hand, and on the other hand, to ensure that we fully open up the Philippines to tourism and travel by ushering in the resumption of international flights as well as domestic flights, and the addition of more routes, especially and including to and from Clark,” said Ms. Frasco, also the CAB Board vice chairperson.

The CAB-TWG was formed to maximize the potential and efficiency of the Clark Airport.

Its members include the Department of Transportation as chair, Department of Tourism (DoT), Bases Conversion and Development Authority, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Clark International Airport Corporation, Luzon International Premier Airport Development, other concerned government agencies, and private stakeholders.

“There’s much to hope for Clark, and we in the DoT will continue to support all your efforts to ensure that travel and tourism continues to be a spark of hope for Clark,” she said.

For 2023, the DoT is aiming to attract 4.8 million international tourists, P316 billion worth of inbound tourism revenue, and P1.93 trillion in domestic revenue. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave