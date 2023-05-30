THE BANGSAMORO Police Regional Office has deployed combat-ready law enforcers in Marogong, Lanao del Sur after the local terrorist group Dawlah Islamiya threatened to attack the town.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. Tuesday commended Bangsamoro Police Director Allan C. Nobleza for personally supervising Monday’s positioning of more cops in Marogong, where thousands of residents evacuated to other towns, fearing an attack by members of the extremist group.

The outlawed Dawlah Islamiya sent out text and social media messages last week warning of an attack on the town center following the arrest of its members in a series of police anti-crime operations in Lanao del Sur.

More than 20 Dawlah Islamiya members also fell in anti-narcotics operations in the province in recent months, who area now detained and are being prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“Our Provincial Peace and Order Council, the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, the PRO-BAR and the 103rd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army are cooperating in addressing the Marogong security issue,” Mr. Adiong told reporters.

He also assured that the provincial and municipal governments are reaching out to the displaced residents to provide assistance.

“Contrary to what these terrorists are spreading around via text messages and social media, the (Bangsamoro police) and counterparts in the Philippine Army and the administration of Gov. Adiong are on top of the situation. We are in full control,” Mr. Nobleza said. — John M. Unson