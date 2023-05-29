THE PHILIPPINES posted 11,667 coronavirus infections in the past week, with a daily average of 105, according to health authorities.

The daily average on May 22 to 28 rose by 6% from a week earlier, the Department of Health (DoH) said in a bulletin.

There were 105 severe and critical cases, accounting for 0.9% of the cases. There were no reported deaths on May 15 to 28.

DoH said 453 of 2,077 intensive care unit (ICU) beds had been used as of May 28, while 4,208 out of 18,121 non-ICU beds were occupied.

There were 554 severe and critical admissions, it added.

About 78.44 million Filipinos had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of March 19, DoH said, with 23.81 million people having received booster shots. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza