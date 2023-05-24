A MANILA court has found guilty of perjury a man who had released videos online that linked the family of ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte to the illegal drug trade.

In a decision dated May 22, the Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 17 sentenced Peter Joemel Advincula to three months to a year and one day in prison over false claims linking three lawyers from the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) to an alleged plot to oust Mr. Duterte.

“Let the judgment of the court be entered in the court’s book of judgments, both parties are notified in open court of their right to avail of post-judgment remedies,” states part of the decision.

The man who went by the moniker “Bikoy,” is also facing an estafa case for allegedly deceiving organizers of a beauty pageant in Polangui, Albay in 2018.

FLAG Lawyers Jose Manuel I. Diokno, Theodore O. Te, and Lorenzo R. Tañada III filed the perjury complaint in 2019, calling the allegations against them “absolutely willful assertions of falsehoods in violation of the law.”

They said they had never met with the man and denied involvement in the supposed plot.

“Peter Joemel Advincula and his counsel were present in court,” according to the decision. — John Victor D. Ordoñez