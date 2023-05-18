A DELEGATION of Philippine government officials engaged in bilateral talks on migrant work issues with their Kuwait counterparts on May 16-17, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday.

“On issues related to services being rendered to our migrant workers, the delegation explained that all actions taken by the Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Government are solely to ensure the safety and welfare of our own nationals,” the DFA said in a statement.

It said the Philippines expressed its openness to constructive dialogue on how to address issues concerning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

This comes after Kuwait’s suspension of work and entry visas for Filipinos on May 11. Only Filipinos already with valid visas may enter Kuwait starting May 10.

The DFA earlier said it hoped to reach a “mutually satisfactory solution” to issues between the countries, including the visa suspension.

In January, Migrant Workers Secretary Maria Susana “Toots” V. Ople initiated a reassessment of the Philippines-Kuwait bilateral labor agreement after the murder of a Filipina domestic worker in the Middle Eastern country.

“The DFA and DMW (Department of Migrant Workers) wish to assure our migrant workers in Kuwait as well as their families of the government’s full support and assistance,” the DFA said.

Money sent home by OFWs rose by 3% in March with $2.67 billion remitted that month, amid the improving economic conditions in host countries, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. — John Victor D. Ordoñez