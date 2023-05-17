PLDT, Inc. has offered to collaborate with the Department of National Defense (DND) to help the Philippine government in enhancing national cybersecurity.

“The PLDT Group is no longer just focused on securing our own network and systems infrastructure. We are extending our capability to our community, down to the home and individual subscriber level,” PLDT First Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer Angel T. Redoble said in a statement.

“As a major telco, PLDT is in the right position to assist the government in securing its netizens and cyber sovereignty, when needed,” he said.

Mr. Redoble and other company officials joined the recent Consultation on Public-Private Partnership for National Cyber Defense, which was also attended by officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, National Security Council, Office of Civil Defense, Philippine Veterans Affairs Office, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, and Government Arsenal.

DND Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning Ignacio B. Madriaga said he sees the country benefiting from the expertise that the major telecommunication company can provide.

“Securing our country’s cyberspace requires no less than a whole-of-nation approach. Thus, we believe that the DND can benefit a great deal from the experience and expertise of PLDT in pursuit of a comprehensive approach to our country’s cyber defense,” Mr. Madriaga said.

