DIGITAL and technology-based work remain in high demand among jobseekers in the Philippines and other countries in Southeast Asia, despite layoffs by tech companies, according to online job portal JobStreet.

In its Unlocking the Future of Recruitment study released on May 16, JobStreet said about 81% of tech talent in Asia are approached with job offers multiple times a year, making them a sought-after talent group.

The online job portal conducted a survey with responses from 6,228 digital and technology experts from Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines.

“Most tech jobseekers in Asia wish for a stable career with a good work-life balance, similar to the global tech average,” it said. “However, they are slightly more interested in trying different careers by reskilling to new professions throughout their lives.”

It added that 64% of digital experts in Southeast Asia prefer hybrid work arrangements.

Tech talent in the region also prioritizes the recruitment process of a hiring firm, with 47% refusing attractive job offers due to negative experiences during recruitment.

“Compared to the global tech average, tech talent in Asia are more open to being approached by headhunters and are less reliant on personal professional networks to apply for jobs,” JobStreet said.

In a March study, the online job portal said about a third of employees in the Philippines were actively looking for new employment with higher salary potential.

“While hiring growth may slow down during times of uncertainty, there is no doubt that it is still a jobseekers’ market right now,” Peter Bithos, chief executive officer of SEEK Asia, JobStreet’s parent company, said in a statement in March. — John Victor D. Ordoñez