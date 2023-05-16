THE LAND Transportation Office (LTO) announced on Tuesday that it is now issuing a three-year registration for new motorcycles with engine displacement of 200cc (cubic centimeters) and below.

In a press release, LTO said it was able to register more than a thousand brand new motorcycles on the first day of the implementation of Memorandum Circular No. JMT-2023-2395 through the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS).

“Using the LTMS for the registration of these brand new motorcycles demonstrate how both the agency and the public benefit from the digitalization of LTO’s frontline services,” LTO Chief Jose Arturo P. Tugade said.

“We must maintain this momentum and expand it to make services for the public easier, simpler, and more convenient,” he added.

LTO said that the new policy “was welcomed by many motorcycle owners, as it would reduce their annual registration costs.”

Before its implementation, only brand new motorcycles with engine displacement of 201cc and above were eligible for the initial three-year registration validity.

“The agency is convinced of the roadworthiness of brand new motorcycles with engine displacement of 200cc and below, thus justifying the issuance of an initial three-year registration validity,” Mr. Tugade said.

The agency is expecting about two million registrations of new motorcycles with engine displacement under 200cc this year. — Justine Irish D. Tabile