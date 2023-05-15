CANADIAN Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly is coming to Manila this week to enhance bilateral relations with the Philippines and in pursuit of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.

During her May 18-21 visit, Ms. Joly will meet with her Philippine counterpart Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo to discuss regional security and stability as well as partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, according to a press release from the Canadian government.

The Canadian diplomat will also meet with academics and non-government organizations, and civil society leaders.

“Building on the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries, she will seek ways to enhance cooperation under Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy to confront malign influence, combat climate change, protect maritime environments and build more resilient, inclusive and prosperous societies,” the Canadian Global Affairs Department said.

Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, launched in November 2022, aims to “advance and defend Canada’s interests by supporting a more secure, prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable region while protecting Canada’s national and economic security at home and abroad.”

Ms. Joly will also visit Seoul, South Korea to discuss similar issues such as economic and security cooperation.

“The Indo-Pacific is the global center of economic dynamism and is of strategic importance to our security,” she said.

“What brings our countries together is our unwavering commitment to democracy, prosperity, and a free, open and sustainable Indo-Pacific, rooted in the rule of law. Canada continues to deepen relationships in the region with key partners, including Korea and the Philippines.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez