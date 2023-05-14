A P485-MILLION fund is needed to complete the Central Mindanao Airport project, according to Cotabato province officials who are lobbying to get the allocation from the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) budget.

Cotabato Governor Emmylou “Lala” J. Taliño-Mendoza and Cotabato 3rd District Rep. Ma. Alana Samantha T. Santos said they have put forward the appeal to Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista.

Based on data from the Office of the Provincial Planning and Development, the P485-million cost estimate will cover the first phase of the airport, which includes improvement of airside facilities such as the runway, passenger terminal building, administration building, water and power supply systems, and concreting of the vehicular parking area and access road.

The Central Mindanao Airport, located in the town of M’lang, is targeted for operation by 2025. It was initially built in 2009 but not completed due to documentary issues.

It is positioned to ease passenger and cargo access to and from the largely agricultural province.

The provincial government is currently finalizing land acquisition documents and the airport’s perimeter fence. — Maya M. Padillo