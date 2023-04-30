SORSOGON, a coastal province most known for the whale sharks in Donsol town, is aiming to draw a million visitors this year through a new campaign that promotes its other attractions, including facilities for meetings and conventions.

“We worked together with the mayors of 14 towns and one city local government unit to promote our destinations. We are showcasing all destinations in various towns so that no one will be left behind in the development,” Sorsogon Governor Jose Edwin B. Hamor said in a statement released by the Department of Tourism’s (DoT) Bicol Region office.

He said the one million target includes domestic and foreign travelers, including visitors for MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions).

The Sorsogon City Convention Center and Sorsogon City Cultural Center for the Arts were recently completed, and the province has at least 40 DoT-accredited hotels, resorts, and other accommodation facilities.

The “Beautiful Sorsogon! Where Beauty is Everywhere” campaign involves promotional videos that will be used for the global market, featuring nature sites and activities, cultural heritage, and culinary traditions.

The Philippine Tour Operators Association (Philtoa) is also preparing tour packages for different markets.

Sorsogon is the southernmost province in the northern mainland Luzon. The capital city is about 50 kilometers from the Bicol International Airport. It can also be reached by sea transport from Northern Samar and Cebu in central Philippines. — Marifi S. Jara