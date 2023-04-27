AGRICULTURAL production in Davao Region had the fastest annual growth among all regions in 2022 at 3.4%, according to data released Thursday by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Behind Davao Region was the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) with 2.5%, Central Luzon with 2%, and Bicol Region with 1.8%.

Some regions, on the other hand, posted a decline with Eastern Visayas having the biggest at 8%. This was followed by Central Visayas with 5.5%, and MIMAROPA (Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Palawan) with 3.5%.

The overall value of production stood at P1.77 trillion last year, with Central Luzon accounting for the highest share outside the National Capital Region at 13.2%.

This was followed by Northern Mindanao and Western Visayas accounting for 10.3% and 10%, respectively.

For crop output, total value was P1 trillion with Northern Mindanao having the biggest contribution at 11.7%, followed by Cagayan Valley at 10.4%, and Western Visayas at 9.8%.

“The value of crop production in the Bicol Region increased 2.6%, which was the highest among the regions,” the PSA said.

The overall value of livestock production was P250 billion, with Central Visayas having the biggest share at 12.4%.

Central Luzon and Zamboanga Peninsula had the fastest annual growth in the livestock sector with 17.7% and 10.5%, respectively.

Central Luzon led in poultry output with a 28.1% share in the P250 billion total value.

For the fisheries sector with value of production amounting to P260 billion, Central Luzon registered the highest share with 17%.

“For the annual growth, increases were the highest in Davao Region at 63.2%, and BARMM and Soccsksargen at 10.6% each,” PSA said.

Davao’s economy expanded by 8.1% in 2022, the third fastest in the country.

National Economic and Development Authority-Davao Region Director Maria Lourdes D. Lim, in her economic performance report on Thursday, said the growth rate was mainly driven by the accelerated expansion of the services sector, and agriculture, forestry, and fishing. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera