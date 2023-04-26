A POLITICAL analyst on Wednesday urged Makati City to hold public hearings before enforcing a 2020 ordinance standardizing the local government’s address system.

“The local government unit’s rationale for the ordinance is sound,” Maria Ela L. Atienza, who teaches political science at the University of the Philippines, said in a Viber message. “However, did they hold public consultations with all stakeholders? Did they conduct research?”

“The ordinance was issued in 2020 during the first year of the pandemic and lockdown, so people might not have paid attention to it at that time,” she added.

Makati City Mayor Marlen Abigail Binay-Campos did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

A copy of the ordinance could not be found on Makati City’s website.

The local council of Makati City in 2020 passed an ordinance replacing all existing address numbers in the city with new standardized numbers.

An April 24 Philippine Daily Inquirer (PDI) column based on an interview with a resident from Magallanes Village in the city noted that if implemented, residents would have to change the addresses on important documents such as utility bills, bank statements and parcels, among other things.

The ordinance aims to “ensure that every individual, building or organization can easily be found and reached, especially during service delivery in times of disasters.”

The city’s Urban Development Department had only notified Makati residents of the start of the implementation on March 29, “with the barangay residents expected to submit their new address numbers by April 24,” according to the report.

Ms. Atienza said it is the obligation of local governments to consult the people on any planned ordinance.

“Should a new ordinance be passed, it should also be properly explained to the people and implemented in accordance with their inputs as well as that of experts,” she said.

“People also have the right to question and challenge local ordinances and other actions.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza