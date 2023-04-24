THE AUTHOR of one of the refiled bills that will give the electricity franchise in parts of Davao del Norte to a private company said she will be fighting for the fast approval of the proposal, citing public clamor against the current service provider, an electric cooperative.

Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Party-list Rep. Margarita Ignacia B. Nograles said she is optimistic that the second committee hearing for House Bill 6740 will be scheduled within May when Congress resumes sessions.

The bill will expand the franchise area of Aboitiz Power Corp.’s Davao Light and Power Company, taking over from North Davao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Nordeco).

“I will fight for this as sponsor of the House bill because so many people have come to me that they are really suffering (from blackouts and Nordeco’s high rates)… and hopefully it will be passed because it has already reached Malacañang,” she said in an interview, referring to a similar bill approved by the previous Congress.

The approved bill was vetoed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. soon after he assumed office in July last year.

“Hopefully, this (new bill) does not get vetoed,” Ms. Nograles said.

HB 6740 will give Davao Light the franchise for Tagum City, Samal, and the municipalities of Asuncion, Kapalong, New Corella, San Isidro, and Talaingod in Davao del Norte. It also includes Maco town in Davao de Oro.

Nordeco holds the franchise for the majority of areas in Davao del Norte until 2028, and Samal until 2033.

Davao Light’s franchise covers Davao City and adjacent parts of Davao del Norte, including Panabo City, Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas.

“We are really looking at the clamor from the people… as far as I know many local governments and business groups are supporting the expansion (of Davao Light’s franchise),” Ms. Nograles said.

Last month, a consumer group and the business sector in parts of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro provinces held a motorcade to push for the passage of the measure that will transfer their areas’ electricity distribution to Davao Light, citing the continued inefficient service and high rates of Nordeco.

On the same day of the motorcade, Nordeco officials held a press conference where they gave reassurance that issues raised by consumers are being addressed.

DIGITAL SUBSTATIONS

Meanwhile, Davao Light inaugurated last week a new digital substation that will serve growing demand in the southwestern part of Davao City.

The company said the 33 megavolt-amperes substation allows for more load capacity and stable supply for residential customers as well as the increasing number of commercial and industrial users in the area.

Davao Light President and Chief Operating Officer Rodger S. Velasco said this second digital substation marks the company’s continued move towards future-proofing and building a smarter network.

“We have diversified our practices and services,” he said during the launch.

The digital substations use software-defined network technology, which makes management more efficient and strengthens the distribution network’s security against cyber threats. — Maya M. Padillo