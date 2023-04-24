STATE auditors have flagged the Philippine Tax Academy’s (PTA) low fund use at less than a quarter of its budget last year and for failing to enforce its specialized training for tax collectors.

In its 2022 report uploaded on March 29 this year, the Commission on Audit (CoA) said the academy “has only utilized P22.27 million or 23.41% of the calendar year 2022 subsidy received from the national government of P95.14 million.”

CoA added that the PTA was unable to implement its Specialized Training and Managements Programs, “for which the fund was granted [and] was not fully and timely achieved.”

Auditors also said that the PTA’s board of trustees appointed its president during the 2022 election period, which violates a Commission on Elections directive.

PTA serves as a “specialized learning institution” for tax collectors and administrators in government and specialized applicants in the private sector. All officials and personnel from the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Bureau of Customs, and the Bureau of Local Government Finance are required to undergo its training.

CoA said that as of Dec. 31 last year, PTA only has 11 personnel, consisting of four presidential appointees, and seven permanent employees. Other personnel are assigned staff and officers from the Finance department.

PTA had P239.47 million in assets and a P 73.95 million-net surplus in 2022.

The agency did not immediately reply to an e-mail and chat seeking comment. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz