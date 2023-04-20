THE CIVIL Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is eyeing a five-million annual passenger traffic at the Davao International Airport with the P700-million terminal expansion project that is planned to start in July.

CAAP-Davao Area Manager Rex A. Obcena said the target is higher than the 4.2 million passengers recorded in 2019, considered as the banner year.

“We hope to be able to entice more international stakeholders and airlines to come in and consider Davao as a key destination,” he told the AFP-PNP Press Corps media forum Wednesday.

There are now an average 35 daily flights at the airport, including international flights served by Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary Scoot, and Qatar Airways.

Before the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in March 2020, there were several other international services to and from Davao City, including Hong Kong by Cathay Dragon, Quanzhou by Xiamen Air, and Manado by Garuda Indonesia.

Mr. Obcena said the current average daily passenger movement is about 9,500 to 10,000, or around 3.6 million annually since restrictions were eased in mid-2021.

“It is not within the 2019 pre-pandemic level, but with the improvements we have now and revitalizing the civil aviation sector, air transport, we are anticipating a very rosy 2024 and beyond,” he said.

The airport, also known as the Francisco Bangoy International Airport, has been undergoing terminal facilities upgrade, which is expected to be completed by mid-May.

“That is a very minor improvement, specifically in the check-in area but the project includes the replacement of the escalator and elevators, and so far, the civil and architectural works in front probably 80% (complete) and it’s about to finish,” he said.

The P700-million terminal expansion project, on the other hand, will primarily be for international operations.

Contract bidding is underway and “give or take within the month towards early May, we hope that there will be a qualified bidder already,” he said. — Maya M. Padillo