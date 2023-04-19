PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday called on the private sector to partner with public healthcare institutions to help improve the delivery of medical services, especially in remote areas.

“We need support from all sectors of society — the government, the private sector and our citizens — in order to improve our health care services,” he said in Filipino during the groundbreaking ceremony for the St. Bernadette Children and Maternity Hospital in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

He also urged medical professionals to support the government’s health programs.

“Through our collaboration, we will surely see a progressive Philippines, where no one will be left behind.”

The president also urged the Department of Health to work with local government units to make sure public hospitals adhere to healthcare standards.

The St. Bernadette Children and Maternity Hospital was built in line with the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said.

It will be a Level-1 medical facility, with 65 hospital beds and equipped with an operating room, maternity and isolation facilities, clinical laboratory, imaging facility, and pharmacy.

HOUSING

In a separate news briefing, Mr. Marcos said his administration had broken ground for around 1.2 million housing units nationwide after he led a ceremony for six housing projects in Bulacan.

These six projects will provide 12,563 housing units, the PCO said.

“With this project, we can fulfill the needs of thousands of residents in Bulacan to have affordable houses they can call their own homes,” Mr. Marcos said at the ceremony.

“The housing program is an important component of the government’s initiative to address housing backlog in the country.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez