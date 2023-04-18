TRAINING programs on organic farming and construction skills will be rolled out this year in 77 villages in Davao Region that have been declared as free from insurgents, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) said.

Former armed communist rebels are the main target beneficiaries of the trainings, according to TESDA Program Director Richard M. Amparo.

“With regards to Barangay Development Program, TESDA is one of the agencies involved in poverty reduction through livelihood and employment cluster,” he told the Kapihan sa PIA media forum in Davao City.

Meanwhile, Kerwin S. Gabasa, project development officer of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Davao regional office, said their livelihood programs are focusing on towns in the provinces of Davao del Norte and Davao Occidental.

He said they have already reached many villages considered as “Geogprahically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas,” including those in Davao de Oro.

The TESDA and DSWD programs are in line with Executive Order No. 70 signed in December 2018, which set out localized peace talks with communist armed units along with the delivery of social services and economic programs to address poverty in rebel-held areas.

Funding is allocated in the annual national budget, with priority given to areas considered free from insurgents.

In October 22, the Davao regional peace council declared the entire region as “insurgency-free.” — Maya M. Padillo