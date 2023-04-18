THE INTELLECTUAL Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has designated Ann Claire C. Cabochan as deputy director general for operations.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IPOPHL said Ms. Cabochan replaced former deputy director general Nelson P. Laluces, who retired in 2022 after serving two consecutive five-year terms.

Ms. Cabochan’s appointment as an IPOPHL deputy director general was announced by Malacañang last month.

Ms. Cabochan previously served as assistant secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry–Consumer Protection Group and director of the DTI-Bureau of International Trade Relations.

In her new post, Ms. Cabochan will assist the IPOPHL director general and manage the Bureau of Patents, Bureau of Trademarks, Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights, Bureau of Legal Affairs, Documentation, Information and Technology Transfer Bureau, Financial Management and Administrative Service, Management Information Service, and Intellectual Property Regional Operations.

“Aside from her profound expertise in International Trade, Regional Economic Integration, Good Regulatory Practices and Consumer Protection, Atty. Cabochan has advanced several discussions on consumer protection and sustainable consumption on a regional level with significant outcomes,” IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave