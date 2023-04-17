THE PHILIPPINES posted 2,386 coronavirus infections in the past week, the Department of Health (DoH) said on Monday.

The daily average rose by 23% to 341 cases on April 10 to 16 from a week earlier, the agency said in a bulletin.

Of the new cases, 17 were severe or critical. As of April 16, 91% of total COVID-19 admissions or 356 patients were in severe and critical condition, DoH said.

It added that 12.3% or 234 of intensive care unit beds for coronavirus patients were occupied, while 17.4% or non-ICU beds had been used.

Health authorities verified 20 more coronavirus deaths in the past week that occurred as late as January 2021.

There were 8,611 active coronavirus infections in the Philippines as of March 26. The country has posted more than 4 million cases since the pandemic started in 2020. The death toll stood at 66,439.

As of March 16, more than 78.4 million Filipinos had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 23.8 million of whom had received their first booster dose, while almost 4.4 million got their second booster shots.