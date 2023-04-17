NATIONAL police chief General Rodolfo S. Azurin on Monday cautioned Interior Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos, Jr. against sources who could be giving him wrong information about allegations of high-ranking cops linked to the illegal drug trade.

“I now appeal to our secretary of the interior and local government, let us focus on our real enemy,” the police chief told a livestreamed news briefing.

“Take a second look on the people who may be feeding him misinformation to cast doubt on the integrity of the Philippine National Police (PNP), which is also under his authority.”

He said high-ranking officers recently linked to an alleged attempt to cover up their involvement in a buy-bust operation that yielded 990 kilograms of crystal meth, locally known as shabu, should be allowed to defend themselves in court.

Last week, Mr. Abalos said police officials attempted to conceal the arrest of Sergent Rodolfo B. Mayo, Jr., a former intelligence officer of the PNP-Drug Enforcement Group, who was dismissed on March 21 after police found that the shabu was kept at a lending firm he owned.

Mr. Azurin denied the allegations of a cover-up, saying there is no evidence to support the claim.

“He (Mr. Abalos) just needs to trust the PNP because I know that I would not abuse the trust given to me,” the police chief said. “Everything, especially our work on illegal drugs should be based on trust.”

Senator Ramon “Bong” B. Revilla last week filed a resolution to conduct a probe on PNP officers and the alleged attempt to cover up their involvement in the drug operation last year that yielded drugs worth P6.7 billion.

“While I join the good secretary of interior and local government in the fight against erring personnel in the police force, let us focus on the real enemy here, which is the shabu and the drug syndicates,” Mr. Azurin said. “We really need to observe due process.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez