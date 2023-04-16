THE BANGSAMORO regional government is rolling out public infrastructure projects in a coastal town in Maguindanao del Norte to enhance the investment climate in what is considered as the province’s fishing hub.

The latest of these projects in the municipality of Datu Blah Sinsuat is a P7-million fire station, with groundbreaking ceremonies held last week.

A firetruck will also be provided by the Bangsamoro Ministry of Interior Local Government (MILG) led by Minister Naguib A. Sinarimbo, who also oversees the region’s disaster and calamity response unit Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence.

Datu Blah Sinsuat, touted as Maguindano del Norte’s most peaceful town with a population of just over 28,000 composed of mixed Muslims and Christians, produces at least 10 tons of fish daily from its territorial waters.

The MILG and the Blah Sinsuat local government had earlier built a police station in the 12-year-old town. Construction is underway for a municipal government operations office and five barangay halls.

“Let us work together for peace and sustainable development to spread around Datu Blah Sinsuat and in all other municipalities in Maguindanao del Norte,” Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abdulrauf A. Macacua told residents after the fire station launching event.

Local officials have also confirmed that traders of petroleum products are eyeing to set up large fuel depots have expressed interest in the town as a site.

Datu Blah Sinsuat is about 40 kilometers southwest of Cotabato City, the Bangsamoro regional capital. — John M. Unson