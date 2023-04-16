By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

THE GOVERNMENT of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. would adhere to the One China Policy as far as Taiwan is concerned, the National Security Council (NSC) said after Beijing challenged Manila to oppose Taipei’s independence push.

In a statement on Saturday night, NSC spokesman Jonathan E. Malaya said the Philippines has “no intention of interfering in the Taiwan issue and will not allow itself to be used by other countries to interfere in the said issue.”

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian earlier asked the Philippines to oppose Taiwan’s independence if the country “cares genuinely” about the more than 150,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) there.

Mr. Malaya said the Philippines observes the One China Policy, which states that Taiwan is part of China and “subscribes to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations principle of noninterference in approaching regional issues.”

“Our primordial concern in Taiwan is the safety and well-being of the more than 150,000 Filipinos living and working on the island and we take grave exception to any effort by guests in our country to use this to fear-monger and intimidate us,” he said.

Mr. Marcos in February announced the expansion of the Philippines’ 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with the United States, giving Washington access to four more military bases on top of the five existing sites.

Mr. Huang told a forum in Manila on Friday the US seeks to take advantage of the new EDCA sites to interfere in the Taiwan situation “to serve its geopolitical goals and advance its anti-China agenda at the expense of peace and development of the Philippines and the region at large.”

Mr. Malaya assured China increased security cooperation between the Philippines and US is “meant to develop and strengthen the capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to enable it to protect and defend the territory of the Philippines.”

“[It is] not meant to contain or counter any nation in the region or to interfere in another nation’s affairs.”

The Philippines is concerned about improving its defense capability, modernizing its equipment and assets and developing its infrastructure, Mr. Malaya said. “These are the primary reasons why we are increasing our security cooperation with the US under the 72-year old Mutual Defense Treaty between our two countries.”

The Taiwan question is “entirely China’s internal affair, as is the Mindanao issue to the Philippines,’” Mr. Huang told the forum. “You will never allow any third party to meddle with resolving rebel issues in Mindanao.”

“The Philippines is advised to unequivocally oppose Taiwan Independence rather than stoking the fire by offering the US access to the military bases near the Taiwan Strait if you care genuinely about the 150,000 OFWs,” he added.

‘DISGRACEFUL’

In a statement on Sunday, opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros-Baraquel urged the presidential palace to recall Mr. Huang “as soon as possible.”

His statements are “disgraceful,” she said. “How dare he threaten us.”

OFWs in Taiwan will continue to work where they work. End of story,” the senator said. “Filipinos will thrive and make a living according to our wishes.”

“We will never let Beijing decide the future of Filipino families. Their destiny is not in China’s hands.”

The Federation of Free Workers (FFW) in a separate statement urged the Chinese envoy to exercise caution in making statements that could negatively affect the safety and well-being of Filipino migrants in Taiwan.

“Disguised as diplomats often are, he was strongly implying that our OFWs will be in big trouble if his condition is not met,” Union President Vilma Garcia of the De La Salle Health Science Institute Employees Union-FFW said.

FFW National Vice-President Jun Ramirez said in the same statement Mr. Huang’s statement is a clear violation of the United Nations Convention on the Protection of Migrant Workers and the International Labour Organization Convention 97, which guarantees protection of migrant workers.

“Section 9 of the UN convention states that the right to life of migrant workers and their families must be protected by the law of the country where they are working,” Mr. Ramirez said. “It is imperative that we criticize such actions and work towards ensuring the safety and protection of our OFWs and all migrant workers.”

He noted that while an escalation of conflict between China and Taiwan would send “shock waves” not only to OFWs but also throughout the Philippines and other parts of the world, “the ambassador should not threaten our OFWs.”

Earlier this month, military spokesman Medel M. Aguilar said EDCA sites might be used by both countries during “emergency situations” aside from disaster relief.

Three of the four new EDCA locations are in northern Philippines — Naval Base Camilo Osias in Sta Ana, Cagayan; Lal-lo Airport, also in Cagayan; and Camp Melchor dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela.

Cagayan is about 1,000 kilometers away from self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.

Balabac Island in Palawan, which is facing the South China Sea, was also on the list.

China has criticized the EDCA expansion, accusing the US of stepping up “military posture” in the region “out of its self-interests and zero-sum game mentality.”

The US has vowed to defend Taiwan in case of a Chinese invasion.

Ms. Hontiveros said the Philippines would never interfere with the issue of Taiwanese independence because that is “exclusively for the people of Taiwan to tackle.”

“We in the Philippines respect the right of the Taiwanese people to self-determination, and this right must be upheld by all other nations that share this planet, even including the autocratic regime of China.”

If China has issues with the US, it should not drag the Philippines into their fight, the senator said. “It is China that has been stoking tensions in the region, claiming territories that aren’t hers.”

“It is China that continues to bully, harass and intimidate other smaller nations in the region. It is China that is making all this mess.”