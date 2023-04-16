THE PHILIPPINE government will push for more renewable energy sources in Mindoro island to address the persistent power outages there, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said at the weekend.

“We will look for renewables,” Mr. Marcos told reporters when asked how he would address the energy crisis on the seventh largest island in the Philippine archipelago.

“Solar energy can be used anywhere in the Philippines. They’re studying wind power, too,” he said on the sidelines of his trip to Oriental Mindoro on Saturday.

The island, the eighth most populous in the country, is divided into the provinces of Oriental Mindoro and Occidental Mindoro, with both having been saddled by power outages for decades, disrupting local business operations and affecting residents’ quality of life.

“Perhaps that would work here so Mindoro won’t have to rely on other areas for their power needs.”

The government is also eyeing submarine cables to ensure a stable power supply, he added.

In his first address to Congress, Mr. Marcos said the use of renewable energy is “at the top of our climate agenda.”

The Philippines had been urging foreign entities to invest in the country’s green energy sector during his foreign trips, including his January visit to China, where he secured $13.76 billion in investment commitments for renewables.

The Presidential Communications Office, in a statement on Sunday, said that most of the investment leads from foreign entities are in renewable energy and manufacturing sectors.

“Renewable energy is so important in these times because we want to have a green economy,” Evariste M. Cagatan, Board of Investments Executive Director for Investments Promotion Services, was quoted as saying in Filipino.

She said investors are looking for countries whose programs are in line with their ESG (Environmental, Social Governance) goals.

“That’s what the Philippines offers,” she said. “If they will locate here, we can help them and support their ESG goals because RE is available here.”

Investments registered with the Board of Investments reached P463 in the first quarter of the year. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza