OLD jeepneys can keep operating as public transport if these are properly maintained amid government’s push for a shift to more environment-friendly and modern units, the Transport chief said on Thursday.

“We really encourage them to avail new units but if they really can’t, we’d just see to it that their equipment are roadworthy,” Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista told reporters at the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) media briefing on road safety in the Philippines.

“Although, we really encourage them to modernize,” he said.

According to Mr. Bautista, the Philippines currently has 6,000 modern jeepneys and owners of 60% of traditional jeepneys have been consolidated, which will ease access to government support on the modernization program.

Meanwhile, UN Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt said the Philippines should focus on education, stronger law enforcement, maintenance of vehicles and roads, and post-crash care to improve passengers’ road safety.

“If people are not scared, they are more vulnerable,” Mr. Todt said in the same media briefing.

Mr. Bautista noted that there were around 11,500 road fatalities in the Philippines in 2022, with drunk driving, over speeding, and driving while texting as the common causes of accidents.

He said the Philippines should aim to reduce road fatalities by 20% in the medium-term and 50% long-term.

“You need to create more awareness… [because people have the tendency to] leave their homes feeling that nothing bad will happen,” Mr. Todt said, noting that drivers’ behavior is the key factor in ensuring road safety.

The Transportation department is finalizing the Philippine Road Safety Action Plan for 2023 to 2028, which will focus on improving and intensifying road safety education and training.

Mr. Bautista added that the department is looking to improve road signs nationwide and address hazards such as electric posts situated in the middle of roads that have been expanded.

Mr. Todt also called on the government to ensure that motorcycle drivers are licensed and use the proper gear such as helmets, noting that two-wheeled vehicles are widely-used in the country.

A 2016 World Bank report said that the cost of road crashes represents 4.1% of the Philippines’ gross domestic product. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz