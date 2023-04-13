MANILA Water Co., Inc. is ramping up the construction of its two water supply systems to bring an additional 130 million liters per day (MLD) in preparation for a looming dry spell this year.

“Manila Water is preparing for the onset of El Niño this year, as noted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA),” Manila Water said in a media release on Thursday.

Manila Water’s Calawis water supply system can bring an additional 80 MLD, while the East Bay water supply system can add 50 MLD.

In February, Manila Water announced that the Wawa-Calawis water supply system is nearing completion, currently at 82%.

The east zone concessionaire said it is also looking at deploying a portable water treatment plant and other possible contingency and augmentation measures.

“Given the peak water demand during the ongoing drought season and the impending El Niño, these initiatives are given the utmost importance because they will reduce dependence on the current water supplies, Angat, La Mesa and Cardona TP (Laguna Lake),” it said.

The company also said that it is also preparing other projects associated with Calawis and East Bay water supply systems.

“Manila Water is also preparing the reliability lines through the Novaliches-Balara Aqueduct 4 and the Angat Water Transmission Improvement Project (AWTIP) Tunnel 5 projects to evaluate and fix the existing aqueducts,” it said.

Meanwhile, Manila Water announced that it spent a total of P20.6 billion in capital expenditures in 2022.

“To be well-positioned to serve the public even amid the economic challenges, we want to ensure that our capital spending meets both our water supply and sewerage service obligations,” J.V. Emmanuel A. De Dios, Manila Water president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Manila Water serves Metro Manila’s east zone network with a population of about seven million. The concession area covers Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns of nearby Rizal province. — Ashley Erika O. Jose