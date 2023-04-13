THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management has released around P1.18 billion for the one-time rice assistance to qualified national government employees.

The fund was released to the National Food Authority and will benefit around 1.89 million government workers, including job order and contract of service personnel.

“We shall ensure the welfare of our government workers by giving them assistance for their household needs and, at the same time, boosting the production of our rice farmers,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a statement on Thursday.

Under Administrative Order No. 2-2022, qualified beneficiaries include those in or engaged in by government agencies as of Nov. 30, 2022, with each to receive 25 kilograms of rice. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson