SECURITY forces are bracing for potential retaliation by local terrorists over the deaths of five associates tagged in high-profile crimes who were killed Wednesday in Tulunan, Cotabato during a shootout with policemen serving arrest warrants.

Local leaders, police and military intelligence officials told reporters Thursday that the criminal group’s leader known as Danny Cabakungan and his four henchmen had links with both the Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

Both groups, fashioned from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, have been linked to deadly bombings since 2014 in central parts of Mindanao, the southern Philippine islands.

In a statement Thursday, Police Soccsksargen Regional Director Jimili L. Macaraeg said police units in Cotabato province had been alerted about possible attacks by sympathizers of Mr. Cabakungan, who was wanted for stockpiling of high-powered guns and explosives.

The Philippine Army’s 6th Infantry Division is also monitoring potential attacks. “Tulunan is not under our jurisdiction but there are towns nearby that are covered by the 602nd Brigade,” 6th ID Commander Alex S. Rillera said.

Local leaders had confirmed that Cabakungan’s group collected “protection money” on a monthly basis from farmers in remote villages and from owners of public transport vehicles operating in the town. — John M. Unson