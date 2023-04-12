Metro Pacific foundation distributes aid to Mindoro oil spill response teams, residents 

METRO Pacific Investments Foundation, Inc. (MPIF) distributed medicines and other medical supplies to Philippine Coast Guard officers and volunteers involved in the continuing oil spill clean-up operations in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

The foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., also gave groceries and vitamins to more than 500 families in various coastal villages affected by the oil spill from a sunken tanker.

“Cleaning up the ocean is everybody’s business,” said MPIF President Melody del Rosario in a statement on Wednesday.

“The oil spill will pose possible harmful effects to volunteers and families in the affected coastal areas and, protecting and preserving the lives of these young men and women is just as important as rescuing, restoring, and reviving our seas,” he said.

MPIF has also mobilized its deputized fish wardens in Puerto Galera to support the local government’s efforts in continuously monitoring the water quality in the surrounding area as the cleanup operations continue.

MPIF said the Mindoro initiatives are aligned with their advocacies on sustainability and support to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.