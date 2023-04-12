THIS year’s April 17 deadline for filing and payment of income taxes will not be extended, the Bureau of Internal (BIR) chief said on Wednesday.

“There is no reason for non-compliance because the processes have been made simpler and more convenient,” BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. said in a statement, citing the introduction of the “file and pay anywhere” scheme and the availability of tax assistance centers nationwide.

“There is also no reason for an extension because any delay in the filing and payment of taxes will result into inadequate funding of government programs,” he said.

Authorized agent banks have also been directed to extend their operating hours until 5 p.m. from April 1 to 17 to accommodate the collection of tax payments.

Taxpayers who miss the deadline will be charged corresponding interests, surcharges, and compromise penalties, Mr. Lumagui said.

The BIR has also posted a series of webinars on its official Facebook page that provide step-by-step instructions on filling out tax returns and payment options. — MSJ