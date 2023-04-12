THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) on Wednesday said the general public can now get their second booster shot of coronavirus vaccine after the Food and Drug Administration and health authorities gave the green light.

At a livestreamed press briefing, Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the guidelines for the rollout of more second booster doses is now being finalized.

“As we see an increase in cases among unvaccinated individuals, we continue to remind our people to get our jabs done and boosters done to remain protected against the virus,” she said.

Previously, only health workers, senior citizens, and those with conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus were given priority to take their fourth vaccine doses.

More than 78.4 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, with 23.8 million who received a 1st booster dose and almost 4.4 million having a 2nd booster shot, Ms. Vergeire said citing the latest data from the DoH.

The Philippines has also secured over a million doses of Pfizer, Inc.’s bivalent vaccines from a United Nations-backed vaccine platform, but delivery has been put on indefinite hold as the contract is still under review, the DoH said earlier this month. — John Victor D. Ordoñez