Tropical depression Amang seen to weaken after landfall on Wednesday

THE FIRST typhoon to hit the country this year, a tropical depression named Amang, is expected to weaken by Thursday after making landfall in Lagonoy, Camarines Norte in northeastern Philippines on Wednesday.

“The tropical depression is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area by tomorrow, possibly earlier, due to the combined effects of land interaction, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear,” state weather agency PAGASA said in its Wednesday 5 p.m. bulletin.

Amang was moving “slowly” in a northwest direction with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h, PAGASA said.

As of Wednesday late afternoon, wind signal number 1, the weakest in a five-level system, was up over parts of eastern and central Luzon.

These include the following areas: Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Laguna (Cavinti, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac), Aurora, Quezon (Buenavista, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, San Narciso) including Pollilo Islands, Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Rodriguez, Baras, City of Antipolo), Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad) and Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Bongabon, Laur, General Tinio).

Under signal #1, winds of 39-61 km/h and intermittent rains may be expected within at least 36 hours.

Rains until Saturday can still be expected in the Calabarzon region, Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and the southern portion of Aurora.

“Under these conditions, isolated flashfloods and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days,” PAGASA warned.

As of Wednesday morning, about 2,000 passengers and crew members were stranded in various seaports in Bicol, Eastern Visayas and parts of southern Luzon, according to the Philippine Coast Guard. — MSJ