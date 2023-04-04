THE MARCOS administration will further evaluate redundant positions and functions that could be merged as the government pursues its rightsizing plan, according to the presidential palace.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered a further assessment of the present set-up in the executive branch to determine redundant positions as well as functions that could be merged,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement following a sectoral meeting on the National Government Rightsizing Program (NGRP).

The Palace said Mr. Marcos made an assurance during the Tuesday meeting that the government’s rightsizing push is not aimed at terminating employees.

The program would help upskill and reskill the current government workforce to improve state services and programs, the president said at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the PCO said the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office and the Department of Budget and Management updated the president during the meeting on the status and salient features of the proposed National Government Rightsizing Bill, which was already approved on final reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill covers all agencies of the executive branch.

“Excluded from the NGRP are teaching and teaching-related positions in schools, medical and allied-medical items in hospitals and other medical facilities, military and uniformed personnel, and government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and government financial institutions covered by the Governance Commission for GOCCs,” the PCO said.

It said the legislative branch, judiciary, Office of the Ombudsman, constitutional commissions, and local government units may also rightsize their respective offices in line with the principles and guidelines contained in the NGRP.

Three Senate bills on the rightsizing program remain pending at the committee level. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza