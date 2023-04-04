A PROGRESSIVE group on Tuesday questioned President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s attendance at the coronation of King Charles III in London on May 6, saying it does not serve any national interest.

“Amid a worsening economic crisis and historic P13.6 trillion in government debt, Mr. Marcos should forgo his attendance at the coronation of King Charles,” Bagong Alyansa Makabayan said in a statement.

The National Government’s outstanding debt increased by P54.26 billion to a record-high P13.75 trillion as of end-February, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said last week, as domestic borrowings increased.

On Tuesday night, the Presidential Communications Office said Mr. Marcos would be accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos during the coronation of the king and his wife, queen consort Camilla, at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The president had also accepted an invitation to an advanced reception at Buckingham Palace on May 5, the palace said.

“Taxpayers should not be footing the bill for this royal junket as it does not serve any national interest,” Bayan said

It urged the Marcos administration to disclose the details of his London trip, saying the people should “judge whether this trip is really worth it.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza