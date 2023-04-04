AGRICULTURAL advocacy group Magsasaka at Siyentipiko para sa Pag-unlad ng Agrikultura (MASIPAG) on Tuesday called for the closure of the International Rice Research Institute’s (IRRI) headquarters in the Philippines for allegedly promoting business interests over farmers and food security.

In a statement, MASIPAG Chairperson Virginia Nazareno said IRRI has been helping agrochemical corporations rather than pursuing its mandate of serving the public good.

“IRRI appears to be a public institution… but it is not. While IRRI is a non-profit organization, their research donors include government foundations and business corporations,” said MASIPAG National Coordinator Alfie Pulumbarit.

“It has tremendous power to influence the direction of agricultural research, but it lacks public accountability,” he added.

The institute was established in 1960 with its headquarters in the Philippine town of Los Baños. It now has 17 offices in rice-growing countries across Asia and Africa.

Ms. Nazareno cited different problems arising from IRRI’s “green revolution agenda.”

She said the introduction of the “miracle rice” back in 1968 has been “highly unsustainable and chemical intensive cultivation.”

She also mentioned the damage in rice farms brought by the Tungo virus and the decline in farm income to P324 per hectare from P672 in the period 1970 to 1981.

“IRRI’s power has become so pervasive and perverse that it can easily quash any suggestion for alternative and genuine pro-Filipino rice technologies since its establishment,” the group said.

Mr. Pulumbarit said the institute’s research contribution “by appealing to science” has been “serving the agenda of the wealthy few.”

“It will only get worse, not unless we shut down IRRI and genuinely support our local farmers and agriculture,” he said.

IRRI did not immediately respond to BusinessWorld’s request for comments. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera