By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

THE UNITED States reiterated on Tuesday (Manila time) that it is not seeking permanent military bases in the Philippines, adding that the expansion of its 2014 military pact with Manila is aimed at boosting “regional readiness.”

Washington made the statement a day after Malacañang announced the locations of the four additional military sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which allows the US to rotate its troops in the Philippines and build and operate facilities on agreed locations for both their military forces.

The expansion of EDCA would make “our training with the Philippines just more resilient,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a press briefing in Washington streamed live on Facebook, referring to the joint military exercises between the two countries’ armed forces.

The US is “not seeking permanent basing” in the Philippines, Ms. Singh said, “so you’re going to see an increase of rotational forces in the region.”

“But this is more about supporting combined training, being able to respond to natural disaster, humanitarian disasters in the region,” she noted. “But this is really about regional readiness.”

In February, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. gave US troops access to four more EDCA sites on top of five existing locations.

CHINA’S WARNING

China’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, said on Tuesday that the United States has been strengthening its military deployment in the Philippines and it would only lead to more tension and less peace and stability in the region.

It is driven by zero-sum mentality, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing when asked about the Philippines allowing more US military bases.

On Monday, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced in a statement that three of the four new EDCA locations would be in the northern part of the Philippines. These are: Naval Base Camilo Osias in Sta Ana, Cagayan; Lal-lo Airport, also in Cagayan; and Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela.

Cagayan is just over 1,000 kilometers away from self-ruled Taiwan, which is being claimed by China. Balabac Island in Palawan, which is facing the South China Sea, was also on the list.

Mr. Marcos, 65, had talked to some local officials who were not keen on hosting US forces and equipment and explained the importance of the EDCA sites, the PCO said.

Ms. Singh said the US government would ensure that the activities around EDCA sites will be “responsive to the needs and priorities of local communities.”

“We will continue to consult closely with the Philippines on new opportunities that serve our shared interests,” she said.

Philippine defense spokesman Arsenio R. Andolong earlier bared that the Philippines aims to finish the construction of the five existing EDCA sites by 2024. He said building works at the sites were interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and after former President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s termination of Manila’s 1998 visiting forces agreement with Washington.

The former president restored the agreement a year later following a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III.

LOCAL OPPOSITION

Filipino policymakers and activists have criticized the EDCA expansion, saying it could drag the Philippines into any potential war involving Washington, which has pledged to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

“The four new EDCA sites in Cagayan, Isabela and Palawan announced by the Philippine government will allow the US to preposition weapons and warships directed at China, a move that will heighten tensions in the region and lead to an arms race,” local progressive coalition Bagong Alyansa Makabayan (Bayan) said in a statement.

The group raised alarm about the use of three facilities in northern Philippines, saying it is “obviously aimed at Taiwan and will increase tensions in the area.”

“Let us dispense with all the ‘humanitarian assistance and disaster response’ propaganda,” Bayan said.

Lucio B. Pitlo III, a research fellow at the Asia-Pacific Pathways to Progress Foundation, said the three sites in northern Luzon “bear a lot on possible Philippine involvement in a possible Taiwan crisis.”

“Given the searing US-China animosity and cross-Strait tensions, this decision by Manila will be taken adversely by Beijing, the country’s largest trade partner,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

Mr. Pitlo noted that the three sites in northern Luzon “already have existing infrastructure that may require more modest investment to improve.”

He said two of them — Naval Base Camilio Osias and Camp Melchor Dela Cruz — are military bases, which means there will be “less concern about possible displacement of residents and less possible legal and environmental hurdles.”

PROTECTING WPS

On the other hand, some security experts have welcomed the EDCA expansion, saying it will help the Philippines deter China’s aggression in its waters.

“The four bases in Cagayan, Isabela and Balabac Islands are the government’s wise reaction to the changing regional security architecture in safeguarding the West Philippines Sea (WPS) and the Philippine Rise from further encroachment of foreign aggressors,” Chester B. Cabalza, founding president of Manila-based International Development and Security Cooperation, said in a Messenger chat.

He said the new EDCA sites are “aimed at fortifying our prepositional defense posture in the eastern, northern and western spheres of the Luzon island which is strategically located in the first island chain.”

Cagayan Governor Manuel Noveno Mamba, Sr. earlier told a Senate hearing that he was never formally informed about having EDCA sites in his province.

He said the planned EDCA sites in his province expose them to potential geopolitical disputes involving US troops.

“Local leaders should be further trained on the framework of national security to understand the bigger and complex picture of the China-Taiwan conflict,” Mr. Cabalza said.

“National security is a national interest. It is not against the personal interest of our local leaders,” he added. “Local leaders should work on pragmatism to help achieve holistic national objectives and security.”

China claims more than 80% of the South China Sea, including areas legally occupied by the Philippines.

The Philippine Coast Guard said publicizing its activities in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) would help Manila counter Beijing’s propaganda.

“Publicizing our activities helps establish a trend, making our legitimate actions appear normal. Without publicity, our WPS missions can be portrayed as irregular, which could be framed by China as ‘new’ and ‘provocative’ in the future,” PCG spokesperson Jay T. Tarriela said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

The coast guard has intensified its strategy of publicly reporting aggressive actions by China in Philippine areas in the South China Sea — a move that experts believe is far more effective than diplomatic protests.

Mr. Tarriela said it is “essential” to recognize PCG’s missions in Philippine-claimed areas in the South China Sea as “regular, normal, and legitimate” because failing to do so “gives China control over the narrative and the ability to manipulate the situation to their advantage.”

“Therefore, it is crucial to publicize our activities to counteract any false narratives that China may try to create.” — with Reuters