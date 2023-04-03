THE BOARD of Investments (BoI) is eyeing more investments in Samar, located in the central-east of the country, as it partnered with its provincial government.

In a statement on Monday, the BoI said that it signed a memorandum of agreement with the Samar provincial government to improve coordination and investment facilitation in the province.

Under the partnership, the BoI will conduct workshops, seminars, and consultations for the Samar provincial government, as well as promote the province as an investment destination.

For its part, the Samar provincial government will provide the BoI with updated rules, regulations, guidelines and policies for securing business permits, and investment-related information such as priority areas, investment projects, and other opportunities. The Samar provincial government will also create a green lane to cater BoI-registered entities.

According to Trade Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo, Samar has investment potential as the country’s third largest and seventh most populous island with natural resources such as agriculture, fishery, and forestry.

He said the BoI will also help Samar province by arranging a meeting with at least 10 conglomerates from various sectors for possible collaboration.

He added that Samar could explore other investment opportunities such as iron, steel, and power.

“This venture is more than fulfilling as new businesses are not only confided to metropolitan cities, but are distributed nationwide,” Mr. Rodolfo said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave