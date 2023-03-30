MORE than 6,000 jobs in tourism and allied industries are on offer at job fairs being held simultaneously in Pampanga, Iloilo City, and Cagayan de Oro City until March 31.

“We recognize both our tourism workers and employers across the country as our indispensable partners in ensuring the full recovery of the Philippine tourism industry. Through these tourism job fairs, we hope that we would be able to fill the gap in human resources,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said in a statement on Thursday.

The ongoing job fair is the second leg of the ‘Trabaho, Turismo, Asenso!’ program of the Department of Tourism (DoT) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE).

The sites are Robinsons Starmills, San Fernando City, Pampanga; Robinsons Jaro in Iloilo City; and Limketkai Mall in Cagayan De Oro.

The fair’s pilot run was held last year in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao, with about 9,000 job openings. A total of 5,174 applicants attended, according to the DoT.

“As we prepare for the return of our visitors from all over the world, it is imperative that our tourism businesses and establishments are 100 percent ready to accommodate our guests,” Ms. Frasco said.

DoT said more job fairs will be organized in other parts of the country.