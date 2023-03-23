THE PHILIPPINE Business for Education (PBEd), in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will be training 600 out-of-school youths in the towns of Polomolok and Malungon in southern Philippines.

Apart from training, the initiative with a P3-million funding will also establish a government-industry-academe council to address youth and employment concerns.

Malungon is within Sarangani province while Polomolok is in neighboring South Cotabato. The local economies of both towns are mainly agriculture-driven, with a number of agri-processing locators for high-value crops such as pineapple, banana, and mango, among others.

PBEd and USAID, through their joint development project Youth Works PH, recently signed an agreement with the local government units for the training program.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Soccsksargen regional office is also supporting the project, along with the local Public Employment Service Offices and youth groups.

“Our mandate is to provide our services to the vulnerable sectors, especially those at the grassroots,” Social Welfare Regional Director Loreto V. Cabaya, Jr. said in the statement. “We are hoping that this partnership will just be the start of bigger initiatives.” — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan